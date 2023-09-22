In a tragic incident, a student of Class 9 in Lucknow died after he collapsed in his classroom due to suspected heart attack during lecture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atif Siddiqui, 14, was a Class 9 student of City Montessori School in Lucknow's Aliganj. As per Times of India report, after he collapsed in the class, he was first taken to a nearby private hospital from where he was then referred to transfer to KGMU hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Atif's Chemistry teacher Nadeem Khan who was in class during the incident said that he even pumped his heart and gave him mouth to mouth but he did not respond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We then called the school nurse and took him to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to KDMU, Khan said as quoted by TOI.

"When the child did not regain consciousness despite the doctor giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) several times, we were informed that the child had probably suffered a heart attack and should be immediately taken to Lari Cardiology Hospital," the School's spokesperson Rishi Khanna said as quoted by IANS.

"The teacher and nurse took the child to Lari hospital with an oxygen cylinder in the ambulance provided by the medical centre. On reaching the cardiology emergency, doctors declared the child dead," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of his exact cause of death, Dr Akshay Pradhan, KGMU's cardiology department told TOI that “it would be known in the post mortem report."

Atif who recently celebrated his 14th birthday on 2 September was born to Mohd Anwar Siddiqui and Nighat and is twin to brother Ayaan and have two sisters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}