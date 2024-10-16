Clean energy to outpace global demand growth, IEA says
SummaryDespite rapid growth, clean power needs to scale up faster to get on track for net-zero emissions, the International Energy Agency warns.
Clean-energy sources are set to grow at a faster pace than global energy demand by the end of the decade, becoming the largest source of energy in the mid-2030s, the International Energy Agency said.
