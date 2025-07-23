Now cleanliness at hospitals to be an important criteria for quality certification
Summary
Government funding for states and union territories is conditional on their health facilities getting the necessary NQAS certification.
New Delhi: Hospitals will be checked for standards of cleanliness and hygiene from now on before they are granted National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, said an official aware of the matter and a letter seen by Mint.
