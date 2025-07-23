“Cleanliness and quality are not luxuries in healthcare—they are fundamental rights of every patient. The Government of India’s move to integrate Kayakalp with the NQAS is a vital step toward institutionalizing a culture of excellence in public health facilities. Certification under NQAS not only ensures better infection control, hygiene and patient safety but also builds public trust and staff morale. Having worked closely with accreditation systems and quality frameworks (NABH , CAHO and QCI) in India, I believe this structured and incentivized approach will significantly uplift standards of care across the country—especially when implemented with the full engagement of healthcare providers and state leadership. Clean, safe and quality-assured hospitals are the cornerstone of a healthier, more resilient India," said Dr. Alexander Thomas, founder and patron, Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) and Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI).