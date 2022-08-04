Cleared CA in her fifth attempt: Woman shares her inspiring journey on Instagram

Cleared CA in her fifth attempt: Woman shares her inspiring journey on Instagram1 min read . 11:36 PM IST
A viral video was shared by the woman on Instagram describing her emotional journey of clearing the CA finals on her fifth attempt
Chartered Accountant is one of the most popular career fields in India, but it is also challenging as it requires determination and the ability to complete intensive programs and exams. The sense of accomplishment in overcoming all these obstacles is indescribable.
In a video that is now going viral, a woman shared how she passed her CA final exam in her fifth attempt. The video is a source of motivation for all those who are preparing for competitive exams and a ray of hope for those trying to crack these exams.
The video was posted on Instagram by a digital creator. Nidhi, the digital creator, herself was preparing for CA and recorded this video over the entire duration of her preparation for the exams.
"Thank you for always being there and believing in me!! You made this possible!" she wrote while sharing the video. Nidhi also tagged her friends and mentors in the caption. She further added, "The breakdowns were recorded to record the entire real journey. Please don't come to me to question the authenticity of this."
At the very beginning, a text insert appears on the screen. It reads, "Checking the result of the last group of CA final.. But first, a little backstory." The video then shows that she had breakdowns after she failed in her fourth attempt but met people who helped her cope with things. Towards the end, her result appears on the screen.
A Chartered Accountant (CA) is a professional involved in various aspects of financial reporting and analysis, such as bookkeeping, auditing, tax, and related advisory services. CA exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are one of the toughest exams in India. It consists of three stages which are the foundation, Intermediate and CA finals.
The video shared a few days ago has been viewed 18.4 million times. It also amassed 2.3 million likes and invited several comments.
Instagram users are full of praise for Nidhi's inspirational journey in the comment section of the Instagram reel. The reaction of her brother and mother is admired by the millennials.
