Clearlake Renews Pursuit of Software Firm Blackbaud
Clearlake Capital Group LP is exploring a renewed effort to take Blackbaud Inc. private, according to people with knowledge of the matter, roughly a year after its last approach was rebuffed by the cloud software provider. The stock rose as much as 10%.
(Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital Group LP is exploring a renewed effort to take Blackbaud Inc. private, according to people with knowledge of the matter, roughly a year after its last approach was rebuffed by the cloud software provider. The stock rose as much as 10%.