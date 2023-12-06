Climate Change Made Their Homes Unsafe. Who Pays for Their Move?
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 06 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryDeveloping countries like Uganda, where more rain is causing deadly landslides, will press rich nations at international climate talks for more adaptation funding.
BUDUDA, Uganda—On a steep slope dense with coffee and banana plants, farmer Irene Muyama starts each day by carefully checking a 5-inch-wide crack that recently appeared on a path her children take on their way to school. She has packed the family’s meager belongings into a pile of handwoven baskets, preparing to move to a new, safer home.
