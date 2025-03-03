Cyclone, quake or landslide? There's a new insurance product on way.
Summary
- With climate disasters impacting the Indian economy, a committee under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and department of financial services on disaster risk reduction, is working on introducing a single peril parametric insurance product in the Indian market, people said.
The Centre has engaged its top disaster management agency to carve out an insurance product to mitigate the impact of losses from climate change-related events. The move comes in the backdrop of increasing frequency of such extreme events in the country, with large segments of populations in disaster-prone areas unable to cope.