(Bloomberg) -- A revised outline for a deal at the annual United Nations climate talks ditched previous calls to phase out fossil fuels and puts the summit on track to endorse proposals to boost electrification of the global economy.

The nine-page draft decision text released Thursday — half the size of an earlier document after days of negotiations — said nations recognize “electrification has significant benefits” to emissions reduction and energy security, raising the prospects for increased focus on shifting sectors like transportation and heavy industry away from polluting liquid fuels.

Organizers of the summit, which is nominally scheduled to conclude Friday, have been working to build support for a voluntary pledge to boost electricity’s share of global final energy demand to 35% by 2035, from just over 20% currently. They had also sought to include the goal in a final COP31 declaration, which would give it the backing of nearly 200 nations.

That’s drawn stiff objections from a bloc of developing countries, including India, that oppose enshrining top-down targets in a formal cover decision. The electrification ambition is likely to continue to be disputed as attendees head into final negotiations.

Nations have been meeting in Antalya, Turkey, for two weeks of deliberations, aimed with implementing past pledges to decarbonize following deadly extreme weather disasters and a bleak UN assessment that the world won’t fulfill its Paris Agreement pledge to halt global temperature rise at 1.5C, a key threshold for planetary warming.

The new draft shifts decisively away from aggressive wording floated Monday that had called for “accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.” Calls on countries to do more to pare emissions of methane, a particularly powerful greenhouse gas, are also watered down.

While a plan to triple adaptation finance by 2035 is included in Thursday’s draft text, an earlier proposal that called for the delivery of at least $120 billion a year has been removed — and also leaves other crucial details unresolved.

Negotiators are continuing to seek a resolution to a dispute over the timing of three upcoming reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which some nations want to be published in time to inform a global stocktake marking the world’s progress in meeting Paris Agreement goals.

Kenya, India and Russia are among countries to have raised concerns that the assessments can be completed on a compressed schedule, and that the process tilts in favor of wealthy nations that have more researchers involved in the work.

The new draft agreement “invites all three working group contributions” to inform the stocktake, a compromise that offers a less explicit timetable.

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