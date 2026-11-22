(Bloomberg) -- A proposed deal at the annual United Nations climate talks backed a goal to boost electrification of the global economy and supported a past pledge on shifting away from fossil fuels, following hours of acrimonious overtime deliberations.

The revised text published before dawn Sunday, many hours beyond the event’s scheduled Friday close in Antalya, Turkey, retained contentious language urging faster deployment of carbon capture technology, though it removed specific targets included in an earlier draft. The tool is favored by energy producers, though it has so far delivered only a negligible impact on emissions.

Debates on flows of finance to developing economies and the timing of flagship scientific reports were left only partially addressed, while some other thorny issues were pushed off to be considered at next year’s talks in Ethiopia.

Negotiators from almost 200 nations gathered at the summit were scheduled to consider the proposed agreement ahead of a plenary meeting later Sunday, with the prospect of further haggling before delegates are asked to endorse or reject the package.

The new draft contained concessions that left many dissatisfied, though some saw potential for a consensus that’s required to reach a deal. “It does provide a messy, fragmented but emerging direction of travel for where climate action can be directed in the next stage of the transition,” said Avantika Goswami, a program manager for the Centre for Science and Environment India, a research group.

Delivering a strong signal of commitment to combat global warming is seen as a crucial benchmark for the two weeks of talks, after climate change-fueled wildfires, extreme heat and floods contributed to thousands of deaths this year. Adding pressure, recent UN reports have also for the first time acknowledged that the most stringent target of the 2015 Paris Agreement — a commitment to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C — is all but out of reach.

The proposed pact recognizes that “overshoot and every increment of warming above current levels will increase the frequency and intensity of loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change,” the new document said.

While the text omitted any explicit reference to fossil fuels — a source of deep frustration for some delegations in tense discussions Saturday — it did refer to the commitment nations made at talks held in Dubai in 2023 on transitioning away from the polluting energy sources.

The latest draft deal included the host nation Turkey’s signature pledge to win support to boost electricity’s share of global final energy demand to 35% by 2035, from just over 20% currently — an initiative aimed at advancing decarbonization of transport, industry and heating.

Adoption of a final deal largely rests on whether a group of around 130 countries, including those in the EU and climate-vulnerable small island nations, can support the language on carbon capture. The group submitted joint proposals late Thursday to limit the document’s embrace of the technology.

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