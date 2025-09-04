India set to halve time for drug trial nod, endorse major overseas approvals
The health ministry has proposed new rules to cut drug trial approval time from 90 to 45 days, aiming to boost pharmaceutical innovation and patient access. The changes include a simplified online notification system for drug studies, while maintaining safety norms for high-risk categories.
New Delhi: In a move that will overhaul the process for drug trials in India, the health ministry has drafted rules that aim to halve the approval time for new drugs and clinical testing. The proposal aims to accelerate innovation in pharmaceuticals, give patients a quicker access to medicines, and expand India’s footprint in the $1.55 billion global clinical trials industry.