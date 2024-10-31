Clorox lifts annual profit view after beating quarterly estimates on solid demand

CLOROX-RESULTS/ (PIX):Clorox lifts annual profit view after beating quarterly estimates on solid demand

Reuters
Published31 Oct 2024, 01:42 AM IST
Clorox lifts annual profit view after beating quarterly estimates on solid demand
Clorox lifts annual profit view after beating quarterly estimates on solid demand

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clorox raised its annual profit forecast after beating quarterly results on Wednesday, betting on robust demand for its cleaning and homecare products, after lapping the impact from a cyberattack last year.

The bleach maker's first-quarter sales surged as its efforts of introducing new and improved products through increased advertising investments across categories helped in attracting value-seeking consumers.

The Pine-Sol maker's volumes jumped after increased promotions further strengthened sales after declining for two consecutive quarters.

The company's net sales rose 38% in the health and wellness business, which contributes 35% to total revenue, while the segment's volumes were up 38 percentage points.

With waning impact from supply chain disruptions caused by the cyberattack, Clorox's margins were bolstered by higher volumes and cost-saving benefits.

"We saw consumption slowing down at the end of last fiscal year," CFO Kevin Jacobsen told Reuters, adding that the company expects consumers to remain under pressure this year.

Its quarterly gross margin expanded 740 basis points to 45.8%.

While Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive reported an uptick in sales volumes, Kimberly-Clark was hit by consumers swapping its pricey goods for cheaper alternatives.

The company's revenue rose 27% to $1.76 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating estimates of an 18.8% increase to $1.65 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.86 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.39 per share, as per data compiled by LSEG.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings per share to be between $6.65 and $6.90, compared with its prior forecast range of $6.55 to $6.80. (Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 01:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsClorox lifts annual profit view after beating quarterly estimates on solid demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.