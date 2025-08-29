Cloudburst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM says some ‘families trapped under debris’, deaths likely

Many were trapped under debris after cloudbursts incidents were reported in the Rudraprayag district and the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday, “A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow.”

He said relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing by the local administration.