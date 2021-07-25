Audio-only social platform Clubhouse has denied reports of a data breach in its platform. The reports emerged after several posts appeared on Telegram and the dark web, from a user claiming to sell contact information of over 3.8 billion people, saved in Clubhouse’s databases. The user noted that the platform has access to its users’ contact books “in real time", which means its databases, are updated with new contact information whenever its users add the same.

While the platform indeed does access its users’ contact lists, it said that there has been no breach. “There has been no breach of Clubhouse. There are a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers. In the event that one of these random numbers happens to exist on our platform due to mathematical coincidence, Clubhouse’s API returns no user identifiable information. Privacy and security are of the utmost importance to Clubhouse and we continue to invest in industry-leading security practices," the company said in a statement.

Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who has been known to unearth such leaks from various platforms in the past, also noted that personally identifiable information (PII) of users wasn’t available in the data being sold. In addition, he said that the Telegram group where the data appeared was the same one that sold a fake WhatsApp database of 470 million users in the past. “Now they changed the group name from ‘WhatsApp Database leak’ to ‘Clubhouse Database Leak’," he noted. He also said that the seller in question had a “bad past".

Clubhouse also allows users to delete their contact lists from the company’s databases. The same can be done by sending the platform a request through its support services. You can also revoke the platform’s access to contacts, which will stop it from accessing new contacts you save in your phone, though ones that have already been uploaded will need to be deleted through the company’s support system.

