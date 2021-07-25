Clubhouse, experts bust reports about data breach

Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who has been known to unearth such leaks from various platforms in the past, also noted that personally identifiable information (PII) of users wasn’t available in the data being sold. In addition, he said that the Telegram group where the data appeared was the same one that sold a fake WhatsApp database of 470 million users in the past. “Now they changed the group name from ‘WhatsApp Database leak’ to ‘Clubhouse Database Leak’," he noted. He also said that the seller in question had a “bad past".