Clubhouse layoffs: 4 months severance pay, healthcare and other support offered to the laid off employees6 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Clubhouse was founded in 2021 by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth. The app, for those unaware, became popular during the coronavirus pandemic.
Audio-based social app Clubhouse is the latest tech company to join the list of companies announcing job cuts. The app, for those unaware, became popular during the coronavirus pandemic. In an announcement this week, the company laid off over 50% of its employees.
