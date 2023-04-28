As a founder you work tirelessly to build a great team and dream of one day having coworkers like you. The people leaving today are without exception brilliant and humble. We will always be grateful for the role that each of you has played in building Clubhouse and we would rehire any of you in a second if we could. Our hope is to rebuild and one day earn the right to do that. In the meantime, we know that people here will go on to do great things, and that other companies will be extremely fortunate to hire you.