CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to do away with NEET in Tamil Nadu amid paper-leak row

  • CM MK Stalin has written to PM Modi, urging the Centre to do away with NEET in Tamil Nadu and at a national level amid paper-leak row

Livemint
Updated10:00 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin(PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to do away with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from the state amid the paper-leak row. He also urged the Central government exempt the system at the national level amid the paper-leak row that has gripped the national discourse.

In a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi regarding exemption of NEET for the state, MK Stalin suggested that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam. MK Stalin said it was an unwanted additional stress on students.

MK Stalin said, “In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending.”

Also Read | NEET-UG exam case: Hazaribag district coordinator among 2 more held
Also Read | NEET row: Rahul Gandhi’s mic ‘switched off’; govt ’ready for discussion but...’

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking his support to Tamil Nadu's demand for NEET exemption. “The recent reports of irregularities in the examination conducted by the NTA has shattered the dreams of many hard-working aspirants of medical courses in the country. This system is also depriving the rural poor youth to fulfil the dreams of becoming a medical graduate,” he said.

He also sent off letters to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, urging them to consider such resolutions to abolish NEET.

"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of our states," MK Stalin said.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted May 5 but widespread protests erupted in the country after the results showed 67 candidates had scored full marks.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsCM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to do away with NEET in Tamil Nadu amid paper-leak row

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue