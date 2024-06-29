CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to do away with NEET in Tamil Nadu amid paper-leak row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to do away with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from the state amid the paper-leak row. He also urged the Central government exempt the system at the national level amid the paper-leak row that has gripped the national discourse.

In a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi regarding exemption of NEET for the state, MK Stalin suggested that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam. MK Stalin said it was an unwanted additional stress on students.

MK Stalin said, “In this regard, we had passed a Bill unanimously in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and to provide medical admissions based on 12th standard marks. This has been sent for Presidential assent but the assent is still pending.”

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking his support to Tamil Nadu's demand for NEET exemption. “The recent reports of irregularities in the examination conducted by the NTA has shattered the dreams of many hard-working aspirants of medical courses in the country. This system is also depriving the rural poor youth to fulfil the dreams of becoming a medical graduate,” he said.

He also sent off letters to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, urging them to consider such resolutions to abolish NEET.

"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of our states," MK Stalin said.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted May 5 but widespread protests erupted in the country after the results showed 67 candidates had scored full marks.