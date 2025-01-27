As Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, January 27, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami registered on its portal and became the first person to do so. The chief minister unveiled the UCC notification on Monday, released its rules for its implementation and also launched a portal created for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. The chief minister became the first person to register on the UCC portal after its launch.

Speaking at the launch of UCC, CM Dhami said, “Uniform Civil Code implementation not to target any religion, it is a legal instrument to end all evil practices. Uniform Civil Code will end discrimination against women, protect rights of children.”

With its implementation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The event took place in the auditorium at Pushkar Singh Dhami's official residence called “Mukhya Sevak Sadan” in the presence of his ministerial colleagues and a host of senior officials. Also Read | Uniform Civil Code EXPLAINER | What is UCC? What does Constitution say about it

“The UCC, creating equal laws for every citizen across all religions, comes fully into effect at this moment. The credit for it goes entirely to the people of the state,” Dhami said at the function.

UCC is modelled basically upon the vision of a single set of laws applying to all citizens, regardless of their religion as enshrined in Article 44 of the Constitution.

Immediately after Pushkar Dhami assumed office again in March 2022, the state cabinet, in its first meeting under his chairmanship, approved a proposal to establish an expert committee to draft it. An expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted on May 27, 2022, to prepare the draft of the UCC.

The panel submitted a comprehensive draft of the UCC; a legislation on it was passed a few days later by the state Assembly on February 7. It was given president's assent early a month later paving the way for its implementation.