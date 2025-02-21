The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has terminated all co-terminus appointments in the offices of the former chief minister and cabinet ministers. This big development comes a day after Rekha Gupta took charge as the Delhi chief minister in the BJP government.

The order reads, “All the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organizations, corporations, boards, hospitals, etc. 'deployed in diverted capacity' in the offices of CM and ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect and shall report to their respective departments, boards, autonomous bodies, corporations, hospitals, etc. with immediate effect.”

“The offices of CM and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to GAD… However, regular staff of DANICS, DSS, and Steno cadre will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Ministers till further orders,” the order read.

Gupta's first few task as Delhi CM Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister earlier on Thursday, chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with ₹5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers.

On the second day, Gupta and her Council of Ministers will meet with PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to review the status of roads and water supply in the city.

"Today, the Cabinet will meet with the PWD and Jal Board officers and review all works (related to the departments). The issue of potholed roads will be seriously taken up," the chief minister said.