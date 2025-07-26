CM MK Stalin to skip PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit? DMK leader says 'Due to being in the hospital...'

CM MK Stalin to skip PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit? DMK leader says 'Due to being in the hospital...'

Garvit Bhirani
Updated26 Jul 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in New Delhi in May this year. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in New Delhi in May this year. (Image: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, July 26, said he will be sending a petition consisting requests to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, through his Chief Secretary amid hospitalisation.

“Due to being in the hospital, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Honorable @TThenarasu will present it to the Honorable Prime Minister,” MK Stalin said.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsCM MK Stalin to skip PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit? DMK leader says 'Due to being in the hospital...'
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.