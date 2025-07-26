CM MK Stalin to skip PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit? DMK leader says 'Due to being in the hospital...'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, July 26, said he will be sending a petition consisting requests to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, through his Chief Secretary amid hospitalisation.

“Due to being in the hospital, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Honorable @TThenarasu will present it to the Honorable Prime Minister,” MK Stalin said.