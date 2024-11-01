CME hog futures edge down on profit taking

USA-LIVESTOCK/:LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures edge down on profit taking

Reuters
Published1 Nov 2024, 03:51 AM IST
CME hog futures edge down on profit taking
CME hog futures edge down on profit taking

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures pulled back from contract highs on Thursday as traders booked profits ahead of the end of a month, traders said.

Traders were also guarding against risks from a potential downturn in U.S. pork cutout values.

Live cattle and feeder cattle futures ticked down on weakening boxed beef values.

Hog futures have staged a monthslong rally driven by an unexpectedly low number of slaughter-ready hogs and unusually strong demand.

"There's caution on how much longer this rally can continue," said Dan Norcini, independent livestock trader. "If the pork cutout starts to weaken, which it usually does this time of year, there are a lot of long positions that could lead to long liquidation."

Wholesale pork values rose across all cutouts in keeping with a multi-month trend of strong pork prices, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday afternoon.

CME December lean hog futures hit a contract high of 84.675 cents per pound before settling down 0.575 cents at 83.8 cents per pound.

December live cattle ended down 0.125 cents at 186.3 cents per pound, while November feeder cattle futures settled down 0.125 cents at 245.375 cents per pound.

The choice boxed beef cutout fell $1.84 to $317.60 per hundredweight, the USDA reported Thursday afternoon. Select boxed beef prices dropped $3.95 to $285.37 per cwt.

Though traders have warned that U.S. consumers may pare back purchases of beef due to high prices, economic data has showed strong consumer spending and low unemployment.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week and consumer spending increased more than expected in September, showcasing the economy's strength heading into the final stretch of 2024. (Reporting by Heather Schlitz; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 03:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCME hog futures edge down on profit taking

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,970.40
    03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    210.65 (2.16%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    626.10
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.85 (1.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.