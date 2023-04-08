CNG, piped cooking gas price cut by up to 6 in Delhi

CNG, piped cooking gas price cut by up to ₹6 in Delhi2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
CNG and piped cooking gas price has been cut by up to ₹6 in Delhi
In the first reduction in two years, the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas to household kitchens in Delhi have been cut by up to ₹6 on Saturday. The development comes a few days after the Central government changed the pricing formula of natural gas.
After the recent cut in prices, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹73.59 per kg, down from ₹79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.
With the drop in prices, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), has been cut to ₹48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from ₹53.59 per scm, IGL said.
The reduction follows an over 80 per cent increase in prices in two years. CNG prices were hiked on 15 occasions between April 2021 and December 2022. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by ₹36.16 per kg, or 83 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.
CNG prices were last hiked on December 17, 2022.
Similarly, PNG rates have increased by 10 times between August 7, 2021, and October 8, 2022. In all prices have gone up by ₹24.09 per scm, or 81 per cent.
Rates went up as energy prices internationally climbed due to geopolitical conflicts. Prices would have risen further but for the change in the way the price of natural gas - the input raw material which is converted into CNG and PNG - was changed by the government on Thursday evening.
So instead of using rates in four international gas hubs, the locally produced fuel is now benchmarked to the cost of imported crude oil subject to a cap of USD 6.5 per million British thermal unit.
The pricing formula kicked in from Saturday with the oil ministry announcing a gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remainder of the month. But due to the cap, the gas will cost only USD 6.5 to city gas retailers like IGL.
This USD 6.5 per mmBtu cap price compared with USD 8.57 rates prevalent previously.
In the Twitter post, IGL said the retail prices charged by it for CNG and PNG in the national capital "are one of the lowest in the country."
"The revised retail price of PNG in Delhi would be ₹48.59 per scm wef 9th April 2023," it said. "The revised retail price of PNG in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be ₹48.46 per scm wef 9th April 2023."
The revised retail price of PNG in Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs.47.40 per scm.
Similarly, the revised retail price of CNG in Delhi would be ₹73.59 per kg, ₹77.20 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and ₹82.62 per kg in Gurugram.
