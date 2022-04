Amid a hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the cab drivers in Delhi appealed for a hike in their salary from their company's end.

The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. With a total increase of ₹15 per kg since March, CNG is now retailing at ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi.

"Earlier we could save at least ₹200-400, but now we cannot even take ₹100-150 at our homes, as we are left empty-pocketed after getting the fuel tank filled at this rate," said Pankaj, one of the cab drivers, ANI reported.

CNG latest price rates

Delhi - ₹71.61 per kg

Noida - ₹74.17 per kg

Greater Noida - ₹74.17 per kg

Ghaziabad - ₹74.17 per kg

Muzaffarnagar - ₹78.84/ per kg

Meerut - ₹78.84/ per kg

Shamli - ₹78.84/ per kg

Gurugram - ₹79.94 per kg

Rewari - ₹82.07 per kg

Karnal - ₹80.27 per kg

Kaithal - ₹80.27 per kg

Kanpur - ₹83.40 per kg

Hamirpur - ₹83.40 per kg

Fatehpur - ₹83.40 per kg

Ajmer - ₹81.88 per kg

Pali - ₹81.88 per kg

Rajsamand - ₹81.88 per kg