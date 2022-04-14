Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / CNG price hike: Delhi cab drivers expect salary raise

CNG price hike: Delhi cab drivers expect salary raise

1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

The price of CNG saw a hike of 2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. With a total increase of 15 per kg since March, CNG is now retailing at 71.61 per kg in Delhi

Amid a hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the cab drivers in Delhi appealed for a hike in their salary from their company's end.

The price of CNG saw a hike of 2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. With a total increase of 15 per kg since March, CNG is now retailing at 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

"Earlier we could save at least 200-400, but now we cannot even take 100-150 at our homes, as we are left empty-pocketed after getting the fuel tank filled at this rate," said Pankaj, one of the cab drivers, ANI reported.

CNG latest price rates

Delhi - 71.61 per kg

Noida - 74.17 per kg

Greater Noida - 74.17 per kg

Ghaziabad - 74.17 per kg

Muzaffarnagar - 78.84/ per kg

Meerut - 78.84/ per kg

Shamli - 78.84/ per kg

Gurugram - 79.94 per kg

Rewari - 82.07 per kg

Karnal - 80.27 per kg

Kaithal - 80.27 per kg

Kanpur - 83.40 per kg

Hamirpur - 83.40 per kg

Fatehpur - 83.40 per kg

Ajmer - 81.88 per kg

Pali - 81.88 per kg

Rajsamand - 81.88 per kg

