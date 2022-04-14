CNG price hike: Delhi cab drivers expect salary raise

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. With a total increase of ₹15 per kg since March, CNG is now retailing at ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi
Amid a hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the cab drivers in Delhi appealed for a hike in their salary from their company's end.
The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. With a total increase of ₹15 per kg since March, CNG is now retailing at ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi.
"Earlier we could save at least ₹200-400, but now we cannot even take ₹100-150 at our homes, as we are left empty-pocketed after getting the fuel tank filled at this rate," said Pankaj, one of the cab drivers, ANI reported.
