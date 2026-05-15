CNG prices hiked by ₹2/kg in Delhi after petrol, diesel rate increase

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were raised by ₹2 per kg on Friday, taking the retail rate from ₹77.09 to ₹79.09 per kg. The increase comes after oil marketing companies (OMCs), grappling with mounting losses amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and elevated global energy prices, hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre each earlier in the day. The revised fuel prices took effect immediately nationwide.
The latest revision follows a similar move by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which increased CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by ₹2 per kg. “Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will be increased by ₹2 per kg, taking the revised rate to ₹84 per kg in and around the city,” an MGL official said on Thursday evening.
The rise in CNG prices is expected to put additional pressure on public transport costs. Soon after the hike, autorickshaw unions in Mumbai demanded a fare increase, seeking a Re 1 increase in the current base fare of ₹26.
This is a breaking news report; more details are being added