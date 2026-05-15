CNG prices hiked by ₹2/kg in Delhi after petrol, diesel rate increase

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were raised by ₹2 per kg on Friday, taking the retail rate from ₹77.09 to ₹79.09 per kg. The increase comes after oil marketing companies (OMCs), grappling with mounting losses amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and elevated global energy prices, hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre each earlier in the day. The revised fuel prices took effect immediately nationwide.

The latest revision follows a similar move by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which increased CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by ₹2 per kg. “Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will be increased by ₹2 per kg, taking the revised rate to ₹84 per kg in and around the city,” an MGL official said on Thursday evening.

The rise in CNG prices is expected to put additional pressure on public transport costs. Soon after the hike, autorickshaw unions in Mumbai demanded a fare increase, seeking a Re 1 increase in the current base fare of ₹26.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why have CNG prices increased in Delhi? ⌵ CNG prices in Delhi were raised by ₹2 per kg due to oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing petrol and diesel prices. This hike follows mounting losses for OMCs amid the West Asia crisis and elevated global energy prices. 2 What is the new price of CNG in Delhi? ⌵ The retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi has been increased to ₹79.09 per kg from ₹77.09 per kg. 3 How are rising CNG prices expected to affect public transport? ⌵ The increase in CNG prices is anticipated to raise public transport costs. In Mumbai, autorickshaw unions have already demanded a fare increase following the hike. 4 What caused the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices were hiked due to a sharp rise in global energy prices, driven by fears of disrupted energy exports from West Asia. State-owned oil firms ended a long hiatus in rate revisions as operations became financially unsustainable. 5 Why did fuel retailers stop daily price revisions previously? ⌵ State-run fuel retailers stopped daily price revisions in April 2022 to shield consumers from soaring global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which had caused significant losses for the companies.