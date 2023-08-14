CNN Shuffles Morning, Prime-Time Lineups Amid Sagging Ratings

CNN’s morning show, which had been relaunched less than a year ago only to see two of its three co-hosts depart in recent months, is getting a new co-host. Phil Mattingly, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, is joining Poppy Harlow, who has co-hosted the show since last year. Harlow’s former morning co-hosts, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, both left the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. program earlier this year. Collins became anchor of CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, and Lemon was ousted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}