As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.
Coaching hub Kota watches admission queues as NEET row rages on
SummaryKota's annual admission season has begun under the shadow of the NEET controversy. While some coaching institutes see little impact so far, others fear uncertainty could deter 'repeat' aspirants, adding pressure on a coaching hub already seeing fewer students.
As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.
About the Authors
Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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