Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Coaching hub Kota watches admission queues as NEET row rages on

Mansi VermaDevina Sengupta
3 min read23 Jul 2026, 05:40 AM IST
According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination.
According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination.(AFP)
Summary

Kota's annual admission season has begun under the shadow of the NEET controversy. While some coaching institutes see little impact so far, others fear uncertainty could deter 'repeat' aspirants, adding pressure on a coaching hub already seeing fewer students.

Gift this article

As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.

As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.

Pramod Maheshwari, founder of Kota-based coaching centre Career Point Ltd, is concerned that there will be a delay in students deciding their options, which in turn will dent the admission numbers.

Pramod Maheshwari, founder of Kota-based coaching centre Career Point Ltd, is concerned that there will be a delay in students deciding their options, which in turn will dent the admission numbers.

“Over the last couple of years, at most a lakh of students came to Kota to prepare for engineering and medical entrance tests. I expect the numbers to be around 70,000-80,000 this year. The drop will be because of the hesitancy amongst ‘repeat' students, who may not want to come to Kota again and prepare,” Maheshwari told Mint.

Also Read | Waiting for spring in Jantar Mantar

In coaching centre parlance, repeat students are those who want to take the tests again, hoping for a better score that could fetch them a seat in a government college, which is far cheaper than a private one.

The concerns come amid countrywide protests against the way NEET-UG, crucial for admission into undergraduate medical programmes, was conducted.

According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination. For Kota, these admissions are crucial because over the last couple of years, the number of students has dwindled from 200,000 of 2022, owing to the institutes opening centres in other cities, and the image of the city taking a dent on the back of students dying by suicide amid performance pressure.

“Having clarity on current exam prospects is an important part of the students' decision-making framework when deciding to prepare in the coming year,” said Allen Career Institute, one of the most prominent coaching centres in Kota in response to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Govt reviews zero-percentile NEET-PG rule amid quality concerns

The institute, however, said students’ sentiments were “unaffected by the re-NEET exam”. The second set of the examination took place on 21 June, after the first one of 3 May was cancelled on allegations of question paper leak. About 2.2 million students appear for this medical entrance examination.

Early trends

While Allen said a like-for-like comparison with last year's batch is difficult because admissions are still underway, and the cycle is prolonged, early trends indicate that overall enrolments across centres are marginally ahead of last year at the same point in time.

But not all agree with this view.

A top executive of a large test preparation firm said enrolments for NEET in Kota are marginally lower than 2025 and would at best be at par with last year despite the total number of students increasing across centres in the country.

“A lot depends on how the government will address the concerns of the students. There are about 4,000 hostels in Kota and a large number of them depend on ‘repeat’ students. We are all on wait and watch mode,” said Naveen Mittal, president of the Hostel Association of Kota.

Parents typically pay 40,000-1,00,000 a year for coaching and another 8,000-10,000 a month for hostel fees. The ‘repeat’ students may get a discount, and the severe competition amongst institutes leads to a discount war.

Changing trend

A Kota-based faculty member has spotted an interesting trend, in which students are skewed towards an engineering course, rather than medical. “Traditionally, institutes have around a 60:40 mix—60% NEET students and 40% JEE students," he said. "This year, however, the ratio is closer to 50:50," said the senior faculty in one of the top three coaching institutes in the city.

The faculty member also pointed to the limited number of mainstream higher education pathways perceived by students and parents. “Even with all the protests and negative sentiment around NEET, students don't really have many alternatives. Students are happy that someone is raising their voice regarding NEET issues. But at the end of the day, they don't really have an alternative. The system hasn't created enough mainstream options beyond engineering and medicine.” There are about 1.36 lakh medical 1.98 lakh engineering seats in India.

Education analysts point to the indecisiveness amongst students.

Also Read | Explainer: Why lowering the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off has triggered a storm?

“The impact on admissions in Kota will be temporary due to the disruptions. Most of the students will be in two minds before taking admission because they will see if there is any change in the NEET system," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India. "Parents will be on a wait and watch mode before sending their students to coaching hubs.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
HomeNewsCoaching hub Kota watches admission queues as NEET row rages on

Coaching hub Kota watches admission queues as NEET row rages on

Mansi VermaDevina Sengupta
3 min read23 Jul 2026, 05:40 AM IST
According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination.
According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination.(AFP)
Summary

Kota's annual admission season has begun under the shadow of the NEET controversy. While some coaching institutes see little impact so far, others fear uncertainty could deter 'repeat' aspirants, adding pressure on a coaching hub already seeing fewer students.

Gift this article

As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.

As students protest relentlessly, braving rain, heat and even assault, in the national capital, the mood in India's coaching Mecca, Kota, is pensive. The 50-km radius city in Rajasthan is entering this year's admission season under a cloud of uncertainty as coaching institutes and hostel owners fear the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak, the trigger for the protests, could make ‘repeat’ medical aspirants think twice about returning.

Pramod Maheshwari, founder of Kota-based coaching centre Career Point Ltd, is concerned that there will be a delay in students deciding their options, which in turn will dent the admission numbers.

Pramod Maheshwari, founder of Kota-based coaching centre Career Point Ltd, is concerned that there will be a delay in students deciding their options, which in turn will dent the admission numbers.

“Over the last couple of years, at most a lakh of students came to Kota to prepare for engineering and medical entrance tests. I expect the numbers to be around 70,000-80,000 this year. The drop will be because of the hesitancy amongst ‘repeat' students, who may not want to come to Kota again and prepare,” Maheshwari told Mint.

Also Read | Waiting for spring in Jantar Mantar

In coaching centre parlance, repeat students are those who want to take the tests again, hoping for a better score that could fetch them a seat in a government college, which is far cheaper than a private one.

The concerns come amid countrywide protests against the way NEET-UG, crucial for admission into undergraduate medical programmes, was conducted.

According to teachers, about 60% of the students come to Kota to prepare for medical exams, while the engineering college hopefuls appear for the Joint Entrance Examination. For Kota, these admissions are crucial because over the last couple of years, the number of students has dwindled from 200,000 of 2022, owing to the institutes opening centres in other cities, and the image of the city taking a dent on the back of students dying by suicide amid performance pressure.

“Having clarity on current exam prospects is an important part of the students' decision-making framework when deciding to prepare in the coming year,” said Allen Career Institute, one of the most prominent coaching centres in Kota in response to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Govt reviews zero-percentile NEET-PG rule amid quality concerns

The institute, however, said students’ sentiments were “unaffected by the re-NEET exam”. The second set of the examination took place on 21 June, after the first one of 3 May was cancelled on allegations of question paper leak. About 2.2 million students appear for this medical entrance examination.

Early trends

While Allen said a like-for-like comparison with last year's batch is difficult because admissions are still underway, and the cycle is prolonged, early trends indicate that overall enrolments across centres are marginally ahead of last year at the same point in time.

But not all agree with this view.

A top executive of a large test preparation firm said enrolments for NEET in Kota are marginally lower than 2025 and would at best be at par with last year despite the total number of students increasing across centres in the country.

“A lot depends on how the government will address the concerns of the students. There are about 4,000 hostels in Kota and a large number of them depend on ‘repeat’ students. We are all on wait and watch mode,” said Naveen Mittal, president of the Hostel Association of Kota.

Parents typically pay 40,000-1,00,000 a year for coaching and another 8,000-10,000 a month for hostel fees. The ‘repeat’ students may get a discount, and the severe competition amongst institutes leads to a discount war.

Changing trend

A Kota-based faculty member has spotted an interesting trend, in which students are skewed towards an engineering course, rather than medical. “Traditionally, institutes have around a 60:40 mix—60% NEET students and 40% JEE students," he said. "This year, however, the ratio is closer to 50:50," said the senior faculty in one of the top three coaching institutes in the city.

The faculty member also pointed to the limited number of mainstream higher education pathways perceived by students and parents. “Even with all the protests and negative sentiment around NEET, students don't really have many alternatives. Students are happy that someone is raising their voice regarding NEET issues. But at the end of the day, they don't really have an alternative. The system hasn't created enough mainstream options beyond engineering and medicine.” There are about 1.36 lakh medical 1.98 lakh engineering seats in India.

Education analysts point to the indecisiveness amongst students.

Also Read | Explainer: Why lowering the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off has triggered a storm?

“The impact on admissions in Kota will be temporary due to the disruptions. Most of the students will be in two minds before taking admission because they will see if there is any change in the NEET system," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India. "Parents will be on a wait and watch mode before sending their students to coaching hubs.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
HomeNewsCoaching hub Kota watches admission queues as NEET row rages on
Read Next Story