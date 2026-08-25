FY27 seeing ‘extremely high’ power demand; coal to remain central till 2047: CIL CMD B Sairam

How do you see coal demand evolving as India accelerates its energy transition?

Coal is still at the centre of the energy basket, and it will continue to hold its position till 2047. In 2047 while becoming Viksit Bharat, that would be the time when India will be joining that bandwagon of developed countries. And I foresee that that will be the year when India will be joining the exclusive bandwagon of select countries where the per capita energy consumption is upward of 4000 KWh. Currently its around 1600 KWh. The demand will come from industrialization.