FY27 seeing ‘extremely high’ power demand; coal to remain central till 2047: CIL CMD B Sairam

Coal will remain at the centre of India’s energy mix until 2047 despite the country’s ambitious energy transition goals, Coal India Ltd (CIL) chairman and managing director B. Sairam told Mint, as rising industrialization, urbanization and power demand continue to drive coal consumption.
Sairam, who heads the world’s largest coal miner and a company that accounts for about 80% of the fuel supplied to India’s power sector, said electricity demand continues to grow. Supplies to the power sector rose nearly a fifth to 49.77 million tonnes (mt) in July FY27 from 42.35 mt a year earlier, while supplies to the non-regulated sector increased 21% to 14.42 mt from 11.89 mt.