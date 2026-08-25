FY27 seeing ‘extremely high’ power demand; coal to remain central till 2047: CIL CMD B Sairam

Utpal Bhaskar is Assistant Managing Editor with Mint and part of the founding team that launched theRead more

newspaper. Widely cited by authors and think-tanks, he leads policy coverage for Mint and is part of the leadership team. He is a UK government’s Chevening Fellow and a US State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumnus, with interests in political economy and geo-economics. Based in New Delhi, he has extensive experience reporting on and leading news coverage at the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and economic policy, focusing particularly on India-China-Pakistan dynamics, the subcontinent, supply chains, and energy security. He is part of the founding teams of three start-up media platforms and previously worked at afaqs! Reporter, Business Standard, and News Corp VCCircle. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from the Centre for Political Studies (CPS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and is also a University Grants Commission (UGC) NET scholar.

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