Coal India arm CMPDI files papers for IPO
SummaryCoal India plans to offload 71.4 million equity shares in the company in an pure offer for sale. The filing is subject to applicable approvals, market conditions and other relevant considerations.
New Delhi: State-run Coal Mine Planning and Design India Ltd has filed the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering.
