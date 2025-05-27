New Delhi: State-run Coal Mine Planning and Design India Ltd has filed the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering.

Coal India, the parent, plans to offload 71. 4 million equity shares in the company, the coal miner said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The filing is subject to applicable approvals, market conditions and other relevant considerations, it said.

Coal Mine Planning and Design India (CMPDI), a consultancy firm in the coal mining space, would not receive any proceeds from the offer as the IPO would only involve offloading of shares by its parent, which currently owns 100% of its, showed the draft prospectus.

Incorporated on 1 November 1975 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India, CPMDI was upgraded to the Miniratna (Category I) company in 2019.

“With almost five decades of experience and having published over 320 project reports in the last decade, we have continuously adapted to the changing landscape of the industry, integrating advanced technologies and practices that enhance operational efficiency and safety. We have evolved as a pioneer in introducing new and suitable technology in the exploration and mining sectors," the company said in its draft prospectus to the market regulator.

As of 31 March, it operated seven regional institutes in key coal-producing states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, facilitating on-ground project management and collaboration with local mining operations.

Coal India and its subsidiaries are its largest clients comprising about 67% of its annual revenue.

Amid the growing demand for critical minerals both in India and abroad, CMPDI said it aims to leverage its experience in the coal sector to strategically diversify into the mineral sector.

“The estimated market for mining consultancy in value terms was ₹25,701 million ( ₹2,570.1 crore) in fiscal 2024 and is projected to grow to ₹40,071 million ( ₹4,007.1 crore) by fiscal 2030, with a 6-year CAGR of 7.7%," it said, citing data from Crisil Ltd.

“We intend to broaden our service offerings to encompass comprehensive consultancy services for the exploration and development of non-coal minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, iron ore, bauxite and manganese. We are actively engaging in enhancing drilling and exploration activities in minerals sector through funding from the NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust)," it said.

Coal India had earlier announced to list two of its subsidiaries: CMPDI and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. Apart from consultancy, CMPDI is into the exploration of minerals, environment management and engineering services.

As of 31 March, its total assets stood at ₹2,682.8 crore, according to its DRHP. In FY25, its net profit was ₹666.9 crore, 32.5% over the previous fiscal. Its total income in the last fiscal was ₹2,177.5 crore, 23% higher year-on-year.