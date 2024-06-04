Coastal GasLink Bond Sale to Reach a Record C$7.1 Billion

Coastal GasLink LP, a pipeline project in Western Canada, is selling C$7.1 billion ($5.21 billion) of notes in what is set to be the largest loonie-denominated corporate bond deal ever.

(Bloomberg) -- Coastal GasLink LP, a pipeline project in Western Canada, is selling C$7.1 billion ($5.21 billion) of notes in what is set to be the largest loonie-denominated corporate bond deal ever.

Investors placed more than C$20 billion of orders for a bond offering previously expected to be at least $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak about the transaction.

The sale is in 11 parts with maturities ranging between 2027 to 2049, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction. Two of the portions are amortizing securities of C$1 billion each with maturities in 2049, and are expected to price at around 255 basis points above government debt yields.

The Coastal GasLink sale is being led by banks including Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of America Corp. It is expected to be priced on Tuesday.

Indigenous Protests

Some Indigenous leaders are asking investors not to buy the bond, citing what they say are violations of Indigenous legal rights, environmental and regulatory concerns and financial risks. Coastal GasLink's pipeline project will feed natural gas from the Montney shale formation in Western Canada to the Shell-led LNG Canada terminal on the west coast. There, it will be converted into liquefied natural gas and exported, mostly to Asia.

The bonds are refinancing a construction credit facility, according to a representative for TC Energy, a co-owner of the pipeline. The construction of the pipeline was finished last year, with the support of all 20 elected Indigenous groups across the route of the project, the spokesperson said. Of that group, 17 have signed option agreements to become part owners in the pipeline.

“We believe the strong interest in this bond deal speaks to the nation-building importance of this project," the TC Energy representative said. “Together with LNG Canada, Coastal GasLink is the largest private investment in Canadian history and will unlock decades of benefits for Indigenous communities, all Canadians, and our allies abroad."

Coastal GasLink is also owned by KKR & Co and Alberta Investment Management Corp. Bank of Montreal, Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada declined to comment, while CIBC, Aimco and KKR couldn't be reached for comment.

