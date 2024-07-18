Coatue, General Catalyst Back Figma With $12.5 Billion Value

An investor group including Coatue Management, Alkeon Capital Management and General Catalyst Partners have invested in Figma Inc. as part of a deal that values the design startup at $12.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg
First Published18 Jul 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Coatue, General Catalyst Back Figma With $12.5 Billion Value
Coatue, General Catalyst Back Figma With $12.5 Billion Value

(Bloomberg) -- An investor group including Coatue Management, Alkeon Capital Management and General Catalyst Partners have invested in Figma Inc. as part of a deal that values the design startup at $12.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal comes as the San Francisco-based company is delivering annual recurring revenue of more than $700 million, a figure that is projected to surpass $1 billion by next year, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Yearly recurring revenue stood at about $400 million in late 2022. 

Figma, led by Chief Executive Officer Dylan Feld, in June launched new artificial intelligence features and a visual story-telling tool known as Figma Slides.

The transaction, which was a secondary share sale, has closed, a Figma spokesperson said, while declining to comment on the identity of certain investors and the company’s revenue. Also known as a tender offer, the secondary share sale involved current and former employees as well as other equity holders. 

A Coatue representative declined to comment. Alkeon and General Catalyst didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.  

Other investors who participated, according to the Figma spokesperson, include: the hedge fund SurgoCap Partners, Atlassian Corp., Fidelity Management & Research Co., Franklin Templeton’s Franklin Venture Partners and Iconiq, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Greenoaks Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Apple Inc. executive Eddy Cue, Goanna Capital and XN. 

(Updates with June announcement in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the name of investor XN in last paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 01:36 AM IST
HomeNewsCoatue, General Catalyst Back Figma With $12.5 Billion Value

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue