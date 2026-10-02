Healthy realty projects may escape pain from developer's bankruptcy

The IBBI has not estimated the number of projects and homebuyers likely to benefit from the regulation tweak, said the people cited above. The number of dwelling units in India's stalled real estate projects was pegged at 4,12,000 with a total value of ₹4.08 trillion, as per an Indian Banks' Association estimate, cited in a July 2023 report of an expert panel led by former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Of these, more than half were in the National Capital Region alone. These included assets of realtors facing insolvency resolution.