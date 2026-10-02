New Delhi: Homebuyers in healthy real estate projects may soon be spared the fallout when their developer defaults on another project. The insolvency watchdog is set to tweak regulations to allow the committee of creditors (CoC) to recommend keeping solvent projects out of bankruptcy proceedings, even when the developer as a whole enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), according to two people in the know.
Healthy realty projects may escape pain from developer's bankruptcy
SummaryThe development assumes significance given that real estate accounts for 22% of insolvency cases undergoing resolution in India, and is the second-biggest sector after manufacturing, which makes up for 36%.
New Delhi: Homebuyers in healthy real estate projects may soon be spared the fallout when their developer defaults on another project. The insolvency watchdog is set to tweak regulations to allow the committee of creditors (CoC) to recommend keeping solvent projects out of bankruptcy proceedings, even when the developer as a whole enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), according to two people in the know.