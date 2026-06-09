Cockroach Janta Party becomes talking point at INDIA bloc meeting; Oppn leaders debate its significance: Report

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) found mention at the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, with leaders expressing divergent views on its significance and intent, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

The issue was not part of the formal agenda but was referred to by several leaders in their presentations, the report said.

One opposition leader said there were concerns among some participants about the nature of the movement that has a massive presence online and whether there could be political motives behind it.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Cockroach Janata Party and what are its main objectives? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive exams and demanding broader reforms in the education system, founded by Abhishek Dipke. 2 Why did opposition leaders discuss the Cockroach Janata Party at the INDIA bloc meeting? ⌵ The CJP was discussed due to concerns about its political motives and the significant online presence it has gained, reflecting dissatisfaction among young people with the current system. 3 How has the Cockroach Janata Party gained attention in India? ⌵ The CJP has gained attention through social media campaigns and public protests, notably a demonstration at Jantar Mantar that attracted thousands of participants. 4 What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janata Party regarding the Union Education Minister? ⌵ The CJP demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests. 5 Should political parties engage with movements like the Cockroach Janata Party? ⌵ Many opposition leaders believe that engaging with such civil movements is essential, as they reflect genuine youth dissent and highlight important educational issues.

"There were some concerns about the real intent," an opposition leader told PTI, adding that the dominant sentiment in the meeting was that the development reflected genuine dissatisfaction among young people.

"Generally, the view was that it should be seen as a healthy sign of dissent and disapproval of youngsters against the system," the leader said.

‘Doing something right’ Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reportedly remarked that the Cockroach Janata Party is "doing something right", and suggested that the opposition parties should engage with them.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was quoted by a source as saying that while parties continue to fight political battles, there is also a need to encourage civil movements.

Another opposition leader said the subject came up repeatedly despite never being a part of the agenda.

"The so-called Cockroach Party found a place in the discussion. Different leaders referred to it while delivering their presentations. There were different opinions," the leader said.

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya appeared to be more hopeful about the phenomenon, while several others expressed reservations. Bhattacharya had attended the 6 June protest by CJP at Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and other exam-related issues.

Some leaders felt emerging platforms like the CJP were increasingly attracting attention in spaces traditionally occupied by opposition parties, the news agency said. Another leader said the movement "got its fair share" of attention during the deliberations.

"Some doubted the scale of participation, its future and its reach. But the majority felt it reflected something and that political parties should look at that," the leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who attended the INDIA bloc meeting virtually, also referred to the movement, saying such support for it indicated that there was a space for dissent in society.

While opinions differed on the origins and trajectory of the movement, sources said leaders across parties broadly agreed that the issues being raised by students and young people deserved attention.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, INDIA bloc leaders announced a five-point programme on education-related issues, including a demand for the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janata Party, or the CJP founded by US-return Abhishek Dipke, emerged in recent weeks as a youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive exams and demanding broader reforms in the education system.

Pune protest next The group has gained attention through its social media campaigns and public protests, including a recent demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that drew thousands of people.

The movement reflects genuine dissatisfaction among young people.

So far, except Congress, all opposition parties have extended direct or indirect support to the CJP. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also mentioned CJP and Abhijeet Dipke in recent comments, though.