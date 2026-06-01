Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke calls June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar, urges supporters and students to join

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.
In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.
"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.
Dipke urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6.
"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.
In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.
The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.
The satirical social media movement emerged following remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing. The hashtag #CockroachJanataParty gained traction on social media after the Chief Justice, while hearing a matter last week, made an observation that unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media and RTI to cockroaches.
The CJI later clarified that his comments were directed at people joining professions with fake degrees.
The online campaign was started by Abhijeet Dipke on 16 May. Dipke has just completed his masters in Public Relations from Boston University in USA.
(With PTI inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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