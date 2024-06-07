Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal on track, despite Tianqi dispute
CHILE-MINING/LITHIUM (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal on track, despite Tianqi dispute
(Adds comments on direct lithium extraction, context)
(Adds comments on direct lithium extraction, context)
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.