Coffee increases lifespan, lowers risk of heart diseases, finds study2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:19 PM IST
A study has found that having two to three cups of coffee in a day increases the lifespan and lowers the risk of heart diseases or cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and ischaemic stroke. The study has found that a mild to moderte intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered a part of a healthy lifestyle.