A study has found that having two to three cups of coffee in a day increases the lifespan and lowers the risk of heart diseases or cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and ischaemic stroke. The study has found that a mild to moderte intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered a part of a healthy lifestyle.

A team at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Australia, examined the link between types of coffee and incident arrhythmias or irregular heartbeat, cardiovascular disease and death using data from the UK Biobank about adults between 40 and 69 years of age.

The study author Professor Peter Kistler said, “The results suggest that a mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle."

This study was not limited to just one or two types of coffee, all kinds of coffee were found to be associated with a reduction in death risk from any cause.

The greatest death risk reduction was seen with two to three cups per day. "In this large, observational study, ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee were associated with equivalent reductions in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or any cause," said Kistler.

Cardiovascular disease was diagnosed in 43,173 (9.6 per cent) participants during follow up. All coffee subtypes were associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease incidence.

The lowest risk was observed with two to three cups a day, which compared to abstinence from coffee was associated with a 6 per cent, 20 per cent, and 9 per cent reduced likelihood of cardiovascular disease for decaffeinated, ground, instant coffee, respectively.

Ground and instant coffee, but not decaffeinated, was associated with a reduction in arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

"While caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, the beverage contains more than hundred biologically active components. It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease and survival," said Kistler.

"Our findings indicate that drinking modest amounts of coffee of all types should not be discouraged but can be enjoyed as a heart healthy behaviour," Kistler added.

