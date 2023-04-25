Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries terminated involuntarily: Report1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Involuntarily terminated without cause means the dismissal of any employee due to the actions or decisions of the employer and not the employee. In this case, the employee is entitled to severance payment.
The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cognizant, Brian Humphries, was involuntarily terminated without cause, Moneycontrol reported, citing the company's stock exchange filings.
