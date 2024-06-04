Coinbase Gives Another $25 Million to Crypto Super-PAC Fairshake
Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, has given another $25 million to the Fairshake SuperPAC, helping ramp-up donations geared toward electing candidates favorable to digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a post on the company’s blog.
