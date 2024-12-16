Cold wave: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe cold wave alert for Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. An orange alert warning is in place for cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan for the next six days. In addition to this, Himachal Pradesh is on orange alert until December 20.

Cold Day Alert According to IMD's latest press release, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh on December 16, in Himachal Pradesh until December 20, in Jammu and Kashmir and East Rajasthan until December 22.

As low temperatures gripped the northern states, the weather department in its report said that cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana region until December 20. Meanwhile, residents of Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana will witness cold night today.

"Cold wave conditions very likely in…. West Rajasthan during 16th-22nd, East Madhya Pradesh on 16th & 17th, West Madhya Pradesh on 17th December," IMD in its press release dated December 16 said.

Dense Fog Warning The Meteorological Department also warned against dense fog conditions during late night and early morning hours in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha until December 18.

Besides this, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness dense fog conditions till December 19.

Temperature and weather in National Capital On Monday, Delhi recorded 5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 25 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. For December 17 and 18, a yellow alert is in place.