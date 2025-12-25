Brace for a colder spell as large parts of north, east and northeast India are set to witness prolonged dense fog, cold day and cold wave conditions over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Cold wave, fog to sweep north and east India; scientists say good for rabi crops
SummaryThe IMD warns of dense fog and cold waves in northern and eastern India, impacting visibility. Despite this, agricultural experts confirm that the weather is beneficial for rabi crops, with sowing areas rising significantly this season.
Brace for a colder spell as large parts of north, east and northeast India are set to witness prolonged dense fog, cold day and cold wave conditions over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.