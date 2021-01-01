OPEN APP
Cold wave in Delhi expected to last till 2 Jan: IMD
Farmers sitting near a bonfire at the Singhu border in Delhi on Thursday; and (below) a youngster looking out of his tent. Keshav Singh/ht (HT_PRINT)
1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 07:57 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

IMD also said that dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next 2 days.

Cold wave conditions continue to persist in Delhi with dense fog reducing the visibility in most parts of the national capital on Friday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin issued on December 31 at 9.00 pm, said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during next 2 days.

"Ground Frost conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours," it said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning.

The national capital's overall AQI stands at 332 said Ministry of Earth Science's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

