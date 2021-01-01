Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >Cold wave in Delhi expected to last till 2 Jan: IMD
Farmers sitting near a bonfire at the Singhu border in Delhi on Thursday; and (below) a youngster looking out of his tent. Keshav Singh/ht

Cold wave in Delhi expected to last till 2 Jan: IMD

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

IMD also said that dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next 2 days.

Cold wave conditions continue to persist in Delhi with dense fog reducing the visibility in most parts of the national capital on Friday morning.

Cold wave conditions continue to persist in Delhi with dense fog reducing the visibility in most parts of the national capital on Friday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin issued on December 31 at 9.00 pm, said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during next 2 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Trump extends immigrant, work visa restrictions till March

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

Donald Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through 31 March

3 min read . 07:44 AM IST

CCI eases disclosure requirements for combinations

1 min read . 07:18 AM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin issued on December 31 at 9.00 pm, said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during next 2 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Trump extends immigrant, work visa restrictions till March

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

Donald Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through 31 March

3 min read . 07:44 AM IST

CCI eases disclosure requirements for combinations

1 min read . 07:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IMD also said that dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next 2 days.

"Ground Frost conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours," it said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning.

The national capital's overall AQI stands at 332 said Ministry of Earth Science's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.