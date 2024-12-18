Delhi weather alert today: With cold wave warning looming across North India, the weather department has predicted dense fod in the national capital.

According to RWFC Delhi, smog and moderate to dense fog are expected in the morning, with a partly cloudy sky. Smog or light fog is predicted for the evening. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am.