Delhi weather alert today: With cold wave warning looming across North India, the weather department has predicted dense fod in the national capital.

According to RWFC Delhi, smog and moderate to dense fog are expected in the morning, with a partly cloudy sky. Smog or light fog is predicted for the evening. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am.

Moreover, The India Meteorological Department too has issued a cold wave warning in certain parts of north India, including Jammy and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and more states