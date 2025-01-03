New Delhi: The recent cold wave and snowfall in northern India are expected to benefit key winter crops, such as wheat and mustard. Experts say colder temperatures and snowmelt will enhance soil moisture, vital for the germination and growth of rabi crops.

K.J. Ramesh, former director general of the (India Meteorological Department) IMD, said the dip in temperatures due to the first spell of snowfall in hilly areas is beneficial for winter crops, raising hopes of a bumper crop.

Additional spells of snowfall followed by cold waves are expected until next week, he said, adding that the weather is likely to clear by 10-11 January. However, Ramesh cautioned that global warming has shortened winters, as seen in recent years with extended monsoons and other climatic shifts.

"The cold temperature is much needed for wheat crop, as it provides a longer growing period, which results in a higher yield. We were worried when the cold conditions were delayed because moderate temperatures cause the crop to grow faster, reducing the time for maturity and ultimately affecting the yield," said Pritam Singh, a Panipat-based farmer who grows wheat, mustard and potatoes.

Bhagwan Meena, a farmer from the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh, said that the foggy conditions and the dip in temperatures are unlikely to hurt wheat crops. The Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh is known for its premium variety ‘sharbati’ wheat.

This assumes importance, given that favourable climatic conditions raise hopes for a bumper crop yield in FY25. India recorded a modest 2.48% increase in wheat production to 113.29 million tonnes in FY24, according to official estimates.

Mustard, another winter crop, typically thrives during the season, but continuous frost may pose a risk. “As of now, mustard crop has not been impacted by the dip in temperatures. Being a winter crop, it has properties that make it resistant to cold conditions. If there is sunlight for 3-4 hours a day, the crop can survive frost without any issues. However, continuous frost without sunlight may pose a potential risk," said Ashok Kumar Sharma, spokesperson, Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research, a government institute.

India produced 13.26 million tonne mustard in FY24, recording a 4.91% increase.

Not all is well The drop in temperature does not bode well for crops like chana or chickpea and potatoes in the plains.

Meena, who is also the general secretary of Kisan Swaraj Sangathan, is worried that these conditions may adversely affect the yield of chana in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for 37% of India’s gram production.

“Chana crop is currently at the flowering stage, so cold conditions would negatively impact its growth and yield,” said Meena. India's chana production declined by 12.85% in FY24 to 11.04 million tonnes, according to government data.

Meanwhile, staple vegetable crops are also likely to be affected by the dip in temperatures and rainfall. These changes in weather conditions could disrupt growth cycles, reduce yields, and impact overall quality of vegetable crops, experts said.

Table potato crops in regions such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, could face weather challenges that may lead to late blight, a disease that affects the leaves, stems, fruits, and tubers of potatoes and tomatoes.

Prolonged periods of wetness—such as rainfall or high humidity—create ideal conditions for the spores to germinate and infect the plants. This situation is exacerbate by increased humidity in the fields, said Samarendu Mohanty, Asia Regional Director at the International Potato Center (CIP).