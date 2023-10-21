Chetan Singh Chaudhary who is a 34-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express shot and killed four individuals including a senior officer on July 31 in 2016, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a charge sheet on October 20 in Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court that asserted Chaudhary was sane and aware of his actions.

The 1203-page charge sheet draws upon the testimonies of 150 witnesses including train passengers who claimed that Chaudhary deliberately selected passengers based on their Muslim identity before carrying out the shootings.

GRP officers recorded statements from three of these witnesses under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court.

Also read: Mumbai train firing: RPF constable was 'feeling unwell' and 'in no mood to listen', recalls colleague In addition to the eye-witness testimonies, the investigators have relied their case on the footage captured by CCTV cameras within the train. This footage depicts Chaudhary moving through various compartments in search of potential victims. Videos shot by passengers serve as evidence of Chaudhary's act who is seen standing next to one of his victims' body and delivering an inflammatory speech justifying his violent acts against Muslim individuals.

The charge sheet contends that Chaudhary displayed no signs of mental illness following the incident. Chaudhary shot his senior, ASI Tikaram Meena, out of anger after the senior officer refused to allow the constable to disembark at Valsad, a stop that the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express does not make.

Chaudhary is detained in a prison in Akola district and next hearing scheduled for November 2, 2023.

Also read: Chetan Singh case: Muslim victim recounts hate rants, abuse by RPF train killer in 2016, says report Chetan Singh Chaudhary faces multiple charges including murder under Section 302 (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), under Section 153-A and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, reported HT.

